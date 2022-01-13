Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 15,601 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of EMCOR Group worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

