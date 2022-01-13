Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 130,325 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 130,325 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $217.45 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

