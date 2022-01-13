Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,437 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $9,100,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 706,965 shares of company stock valued at $116,637,770. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.