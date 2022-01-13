Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.33 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.63.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $451.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.54 and its 200 day moving average is $438.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

