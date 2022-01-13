Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RUBY. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 173.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 345.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 246,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 97,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 133.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

