Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.76

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$129.76 and traded as high as C$143.87. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$143.79, with a volume of 3,564,615 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total transaction of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$773,355.47. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,101.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

