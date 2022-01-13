Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,106.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,065.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $867.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

