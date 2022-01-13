Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £981.71 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £981.71 ($1,332.58).

RR opened at GBX 126.88 ($1.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.60. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.20).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.13) to GBX 177 ($2.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.83).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

