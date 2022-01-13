Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $445,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IRMD stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $558.11 million, a PE ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 0.83. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $50.88.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IRadimed by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

