Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.18% from the company’s current price.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of ENVX opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

