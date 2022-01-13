Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $44,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $335.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

