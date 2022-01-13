Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 22133653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

In other news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

