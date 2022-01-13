Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $390.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.15 and its 200 day moving average is $393.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

