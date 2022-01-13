Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Textainer Group worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 127,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $195.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

