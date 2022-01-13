Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,801 shares of company stock worth $50,435,077. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

