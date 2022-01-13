Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

