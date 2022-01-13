Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $676,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,673 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $261.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.93 and a 200-day moving average of $253.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.08 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

