Robert W. Baird Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $475.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $352.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.72. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

