RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives $24.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIOCF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF remained flat at $$18.18 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

