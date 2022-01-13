RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Up 4%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.57 and last traded at $181.48. Approximately 4,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,052,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.43.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $2,428,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,212 shares of company stock worth $12,253,506. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital International Investors boosted its position in RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,224,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

