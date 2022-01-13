Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in December

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the December 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RIGMF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.05. Ridgestone Mining has a one year low of 0.03 and a one year high of 0.18.
About Ridgestone Mining
Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Ridgestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.