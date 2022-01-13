Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in December

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the December 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIGMF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.04. The company had a trading volume of 48,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.05. Ridgestone Mining has a one year low of 0.03 and a one year high of 0.18.

Get Ridgestone Mining alerts:

About Ridgestone Mining

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ridgestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridgestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.