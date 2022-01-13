Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ricoh in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.