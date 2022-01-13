RichQUACK.com Tops One Day Volume of $1.89 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $106.24 million and $1.89 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.57 or 0.07623127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,790.12 or 0.99889089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00067484 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RichQUACK.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RichQUACK.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.