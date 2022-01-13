Richard /Ca/ Murray Sells 23,924 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $159,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard /Ca/ Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $332.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 617,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 509,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 280,088 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,600.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 282,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,650 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

