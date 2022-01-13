Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAA. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,615,000 after acquiring an additional 76,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAA stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.40 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

