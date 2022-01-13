Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 90,397 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,397 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GO stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

