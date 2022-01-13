Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 379.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 17.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in National Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.22 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 270.01%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

