Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE THS opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.