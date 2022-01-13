Reviewing SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

97.1% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SPS Commerce and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.38% 10.19% 8.13% Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and Zeta Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $312.63 million 14.44 $45.59 million $1.24 101.25 Zeta Global $368.12 million 4.56 -$53.22 million N/A N/A

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SPS Commerce and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86 Zeta Global 0 3 5 0 2.63

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $174.57, indicating a potential upside of 39.05%. Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.95%. Given Zeta Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Zeta Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.