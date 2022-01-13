Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Shares of ROIC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after acquiring an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

