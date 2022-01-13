Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

ROIC stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.