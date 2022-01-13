Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equity Residential’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

Shares of EQR opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $84.49. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.