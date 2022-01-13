Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS RTOKY remained flat at $$37.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 41,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,336. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

