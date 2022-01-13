Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS RTOKY remained flat at $$37.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 41,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,336. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

