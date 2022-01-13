Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Relx by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Relx stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

