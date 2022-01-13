Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN opened at $631.44 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

