Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.80.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.26, for a total transaction of $3,937,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $631.44 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $634.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.