Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB):

1/12/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The company is re-allocating its branch networks to enhance presence in high-growth markets. The recovery in the U.S economy is likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality for Fifth Third in the upcoming period. Given its sound liquidity position, the company’s capital deployment activities are likely to be sustainable and it remains well-poised to navigate any economic uncertainties. However, mounting expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

1/6/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.50 to $48.00.

1/4/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The company is re-allocating its branch networks to enhance presence in high-growth markets. The recovery in the U.S economy is likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality for Fifth Third in the upcoming period. Given its sound liquidity position, the company’s capital deployment activities are likely to be sustainable and it remains well-poised to navigate any economic uncertainties. However, mounting expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

1/3/2022 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $53.00.

12/17/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/16/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.54. 5,476,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,752. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

