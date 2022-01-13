Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Opsens (TSE:OPS)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OPS opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.11 million and a P/E ratio of -222.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.85. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.74.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

