Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$477.88 million and a P/E ratio of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$6.46.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$1.10. The firm had revenue of C$105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.6132857 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 402,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,583,038.21.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

