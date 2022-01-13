Raymond James Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $100.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.94.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $86.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

