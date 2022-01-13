Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $127.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James traded as high as $110.26 and last traded at $110.07, with a volume of 5458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.85.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.