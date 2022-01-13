Raymond James Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $30.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $1,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,313. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $216,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $4,271,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $72,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

