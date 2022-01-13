Raymond James Lowers Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $30.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. Everi has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Everi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Everi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Everi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Everi by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

