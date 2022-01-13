Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,099 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end fubnd managed by Eaton Vance.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.”

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.