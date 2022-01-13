Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.