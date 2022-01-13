Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,028 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRME. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRME shares. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

