Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,205,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 335,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $2,190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

