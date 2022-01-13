Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,730 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AZEK were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.47.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

