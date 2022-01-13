Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,476 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 268,460 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 266,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 157,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $89.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $80.09 and a one year high of $96.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.