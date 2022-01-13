Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.23% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 346.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the second quarter worth $456,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the second quarter worth $658,000.

PBS opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

